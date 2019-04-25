Swensons Drive-In has received the stamp of approval by the Northland Community Council – for a second time.

The NCC’s development committee April 26 said yes to a rezoning request at 5720 N. Hamilton Road.

The council in March already had approved the Akron-based burger chain’s request for a council variance in a commercial planned development, or CPD, the site’s current zoning status.

The rezoning, also a CPD, gives Swensons a greater ability to address landscaping, signs and access restrictions on the property, said attorney David Hodge, who’s representing the chain.

“Essentially, we needed to address landscaping and wanted to enhance the buffer to the residential (properties) to the east,” Hodge said. “There were some other odd provisions in the CPD text we needed to address because they wouldn’t exactly address Swensons’ plan.”

gseman@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekGary