A water-line break in Worthington has closed a portion of Andover Street near Colonial Hills Elementary School, 5800 Greenwich St. in Worthington.

City spokeswoman Anne Brown said Andover is closed between Colonial Avenue and Park Overlook Drive. She said the actual break is at the Andover Street and Colonial Avenue.

Brown said she has no official word on when the break would be fixed or how many people were affected.

She said the line was supposed to be fixed after Colonial Hills Elementary dismissed at 2:25 p.m.

“We should know more soon,” she said.

A water main break has streets in Colonial Hills closed. The break is at the corner of Andover and Colonial and Andover is closed between Colonial and Park Overlook. Residents in the area may lose water while repairs are made. We will keep you posted as we get more information.pic.twitter.com/NNZJmManDL

— City of Worthington (@WorthingtonOhio)April 25, 2019

