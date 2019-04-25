Andover Street will need repairs after a water-line break closed a portion of the road April 25 near Colonial Hills Elementary School, 5800 Greenwich St. in Worthington.

City spokeswoman Anne Brown said Andover was closed between Colonial Avenue and Park Overlook Drive for the break. She said the actual break was at the Andover Street and Colonial Avenue.

The break occurred the morning of April 25.

As of 8:45 p.m April 25, Brown said, Columbus Public Utilities Department Division of Water inspectors informed the city that the line break was getting worse and would be repaired that evening. Work would continue overnight, she said.

Nearby residents and Colonial Hills Elementary School be without water until the repairs were completed, Brown said. Crews were expected to finish the morning of Friday, April 26, and water service should be restored then, she said.

Brown confirmed the afternoon of April 26 that the leak was repaired, but repairs to the road still were needed. She said no timeline has been given for when that would occur.

The repairs to the water line originally were planned for the weekend.

As of 4 p.m. Aprii 25, Columbus planned to delay repairs until the weekend because of scheduled activities at Colonial Hills, Brown said.

At that time, Worthington Schools spokeswoman Vicki Gnezda said Colonial Hills would remain open April 26. She said the situation “was stable.”

An automated phone message at the Columbus Department of Public Utilities confirmed service outages on Andover Street and Colonial Avenue, but no timeline for the repairs was provided April 25.

Brown said she had no official word on how many people were affected.

