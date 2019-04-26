Delaware City Schools residents will see two issues on the May 7 ballot, but they won't have to worry about their property taxes going up, district leaders say.

One is a "no-new-millage" bond issue that will fund additions or improvements to each district school building.

The other is a renewal of a permanent-improvements levy.

The levy's renewal would be "continuing," or permanent, replacing a five-year levy now in effect, said district spokeswoman Jennifer Ruhe said.

The levy would continue to be collected at 2.48 mills, which district Treasurer Melissa Swearingen said costs homeowners $76 annually for each $100,000 of appraised property value.

The levy can be used only for materials and equipment that have at least a five-year life span, such as textbooks, buses, computers and building repairs, Ruhe said.

The money can't be used for salaries or day-to-day operating expenses, Ruhe said.

She said the levy has been in place for 30 years, which led to the decision to ask voters to make it continuing.

"As a district, we know the need for this money will continue for us, to properly maintain our aging facilities and provide safe buses and updated technology resources," Ruhe said.

"It is helpful in our district's long-term planning to know that these permanent-improvement funds will be available beyond a five-year term."

Superintendent Paul Craft said the bond issue would allow the district to transfer payments from older, retiring bonds to the new bond issue.

While the issue will be listed on the ballot at 2.37 mills, the net effect is the additions can be built "without raising anyone's taxes," he said.

The issue would raise $36.5 million over its lifetime, he added.

Jason Sherman, the district's director of facilities and transportation, said the bond issue would fund the addition of up to six classrooms and new common space at Schultz Elementary School, plus the building's first kitchen. Its meals now are prepared at the Willis Education Center and transported to Schultz.

Another six classrooms are expected to be added at Conger Elementary School, Craft said.

Sherman said roof repair and updates to Conger's heating and cooling systems also are likely.

A 12,400-square-foot building at Dempsey Middle School -- acquired when the district bought the property -- either would be renovated or replaced, Craft said.

The building has served as the district's tech center, holding technology equipment and staff. It now houses program space, counselors' offices and the school orchestra, he said.

Between four and six classrooms would be added at Woodward Elementary School and the playground would be expanded at Smith Elementary School, Craft said. An addition is planned at Carlisle Elementary School, designed to improve security by forcing visitors to pass through an office area, he said.

At Hayes High School, the district plans to update or replace an aging water tower used for the building's cooling system, he said. Also planned at Hayes are additional seating at the football stadium and replacement of some aging interior finishings.

Triad Architects, Columbus, is working with the district on the planned building additions and renovations, Ruhe said.

While the district has a general plan, Ruhe said specifics won't be worked out unless voters approve the bond issue.

"The bond issue actually pays for some of that architect work as well (as any construction), so financially, you have to have the bond passed in order to ask an architect to go to that level of detail," she said.

Craft said the district's continuing enrollment growth is the reason for the bond issue.

The planned additions "will set us up for the growth we're experiencing now and over the course of the next five to 10 years," he said, "so this should last (the buildings) through at least 2026-27 in terms of the growth we're seeing."

He said district enrollment has grown by about 100 students annually for the last 20 years, increasing from 3,714 students in 1990 to 4,954 in 2010. Enrollment now exceeds 5,800 students and is expected to increase to 6,444 by 2025, he said.

Delaware County voters also will see one judicial race on the ballot.

Powell City Council member Melissa Riggins is facing off against Delaware City Council member Kyle Rohrer for the Republican nomination for a municipal court judge seat, replacing retiring Judge David P. Sunderman.

The winner will be unopposed on the November ballot.

Finally, some voters will see a 5.5-mill renewal levy for the Tri Township Joint Fire District.

Polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. May 7. Residents also may cast their votes early at the Delaware Vote Center, 2079 U.S. Route 23 N., from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, April 29, through Friday, May 3; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 4; 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 5; and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 6.

editorial@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekNews