A resident of the 2100 block of Bruce Road attempted to deposit a check earlier this month that was found to have originated from an e-mail scam, Delaware police reported.

The victim lost $4,650 in the scam, police reported at 11:02 a.m. April 20.

In other recent Delaware police reports:

* A man was cited for possession of marijuana during a traffic stop at 3:32 a.m. April 22 on U.S. Route 23 south of U.S. Route 36, reports said.

* A resident of the 100 block of West Heffner Street said a wallet was stolen in the 800 block of North Houk Road in a theft reported at 9:24 p.m. April 21. Loss was reported at $170.

* A bicycle valued at $150 was stolen in the first block of North Sandusky Street in a theft reported at 8:24 a.m. April 19.

* A doctor who lives in the first block of Northwood Drive reported receiving a telephone call from a person posing as a federal drug-enforcement agent, demanding several thousand dollars to prevent his arrest.

The scam was reported at 1:42 p.m. April 18. Police said federal authorities have been contacted.

* A box of cassette tapes valued at $20 was stolen in a burglary at a residence in the 100 block of East Central Avenue, reported at 10:14 a.m. April 18.

* A cellphone valued at $899 was stolen from the first block of North Sandusky Street in a theft reported at 11:17 a.m. April 18.

* Charges were filed against a juvenile after police responded to a reported assault in the first block of Village Gate Boulevard at 5:01 p.m. April 18.

* Someone broke into a business in the 100 block of East Winter Street, reported at 3:19 p.m. April 16. Nothing was reported missing.

* A TV and other property, together worth $100, were stolen during a burglary at a residence in the 200 block of Pinecrest Drive, reported at 6:56 p.m. April 16.