Liberty Township’s administrator resigned this week, effective immediately, with little explanation or warning.

Township trustees held a special meeting at 9 a.m. Friday, April 26, to approve the resignation of Administrator Matt Huffman, who had been in the role since June 2014.

After going into a closed executive session at the meeting, trustees reconvened to accept the resignation with a 3-0 vote.

In an email to administrative assistant Cathy Buehrer at 9:56 a.m. April 24, Huffman tendered his resignation with two sentences.

“Please accept this email as my resignation effective immediately,” he wrote. “I appreciate the opportunities that were provided to me and wish the Township much success in the future.”

By April 26, a secretary with the township said Huffman already had left the administrative building for good.

“He resigned and that was that,” Trustee Melanie Leneghan said.

Huffman could not be reached April 26 for comment.

Trustee Shyra Eichhorn called Huffman “a great guy” who is “very kind-hearted” and well-liked in the township. She said she appreciated him navigating the controversial conversation around emergency medical services, which has dominated township discussion since late 2018.

“I wish him the best,” she said. “While he was the admin, we went through some difficult times with what has happened in the last few months … so he did definitely guide our ship during difficult times.”

Leneghan also thanked Huffman.

“We appreciate the time he spent at the township and wish him all the best,” she said.

