Delaware County Sheriff’s deputies have looked into an alleged incident involving former Olentangy Liberty High School softball coach Cari DeAngelis but found nothing that merited charges, sheriff’s office spokeswoman Tracy Whited said Friday, April 26.

“A school administrator brought to our school resource officer’s attention an allegation of possible wrongdoing by a coach,” Whited said. “Our school resource officer did his due diligence and reached out to the family and they said, ‘No, there was nothing.’ ”

The alleged incident occurred at a softball game April 24 between Liberty and Westerville Central in Genoa Township. Whited said she couldn’t share details of the alleged incident and the family was advised if they wanted to report “anything further,” they would need to contact Genoa Township police.

“There’s nothing that was told to us that would rise to any kind of criminal level, and we got that straight from the student’s family,” Whited said.

As of April 26, no reports regarding the incident had been filed with Genoa Township police.

In a statement April 25, the Olentangy Local School District said DeAngelis had resigned as Liberty’s coach and that Ty Kashmiry would serve as interim coach for the remainder of the season. DeAngelis was in her second season leading the Patriots.

“We can confirm that Cari DeAngelis has resigned her position as the coach of the Olentangy Liberty High School girls softball team. Recently, Ms. DeAngelis was placed on leave due to a district investigation,” the statement read. “Mr. Ty Kashmiry is serving as interim coach through the remainder of the season. We thank him for his support and look forward to the girls ending the season with a strong finish.”

The district did not comment on if DeAngelis held a position with Olentangy schools other than as a coach, but the Ohio Department of Education listed her as having a "pupil activity permit" and did not list a teaching license, according to a search of the ODE website's Education Management Information System.

DeAngelis did not immediately return a call seeking comment April 26.

ThisWeek has requested a copy of DeAngelis’ personnel file. Olentangy Treasurer Emily Hatfield said the request would receive a reply “in a reasonable amount of time.”

DeAngelis also completed her sixth season as Olentangy Orange’s girls golf coach last fall. The Pioneers won Division I state championships in 2016 and 2017 and were state runners-up last fall.

In the district’s statement, there was no mention of DeAngelis’ status as the Pioneers’ girls golf coach.

