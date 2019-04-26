Whitehall police seized 2,500 grams of cocaine, 15 grams of heroin, two loaded guns and $8,281 after executing a search warrant April 25 at a residence in the 3900 block of Waderidge Trail in Groveport.

The confiscated cocaine has a street value in excess of $200,000, according to Whitehall police.

Whitehall police arrested a 34-year-old man for trafficking in cocaine, a fifth-degree felony; possession of cocaine, a first-degree felony; and having weapons under disability, a third-degree felony.

The arrest and seizure stemmed from an investigation into trafficking cocaine in the city of Whitehall, said Whitehall Sgt. Jonathan Earl.

“This was a large-scale drug dealer whose drugs were making (their) way into Whitehall. (The) city is a safer place with him in jail,” Deputy Chief Tracy Sharpless said.

kcorvo@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekCorvo