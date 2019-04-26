A Thomas Worthington High School senior died Friday, April 26, "after a critical injury," according to to an email sent at 7:17 p.m. to Worthington Schools families by Superintendent Trent Bowers.

"It is with great sadness that we share news regarding a TWHS student," the email said. "Ambryn Welch, a senior, died today after a critical injury. Ambryn was involved in many activities, including band, choir and theater. He will be missed. Our thoughts are with Ambryn’s family and friends."

The email said if a "child was affected by this event or is struggling to cope with any situation, please do not hesitate to contact a school counselor, administrator, teacher or any staff member."

It advised that immediate assistance could be obtained by contacting the Franklin County Psychiatric Crisis Hotline at 614-722-1800 (under 18) or 614-276-2273 (over 18).

No other details were immediately available.

editorial@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekNews