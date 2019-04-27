The city of Gahanna revealed the name of its newest park -- Sunpoint Park -- during a ribbon-cutting ceremony and name unveiling Saturday morning, April 27.

Stephen Renner, council member in Ward 1 where the park is, announced the name during a short ceremony.

He had been appointed by Mayor Tom Kneeland to lead a committee to name the park. Other members are Jane Crombie, Scott Maples and Kadie Guth.

Crombie said members of the committee went to their neighbors and friends to come up with ideas for the park’s name.

Renner said the group also searched historical records and looked at natural features while coming up with the name.

“We recognize it’s the west side,” he said. “We realize the sun rises in the east, and we have beautiful sunsets in the west. We wanted to recognize the west side is part of Gahanna, and ‘point’ is a nod to CenterPoint Church.”

The park is at 670 McCutcheon Road beside the church.

Gahanna residents Josh and Jessica Sparks brought their sons, Warren, 4, and Theo, 3, to try out all the playground equipment for the first time.

“This is a big hit for us,” Jessica Sparks said. “It’s awesome. This is 6 minutes from us and has a lot of cool stuff.”

Renner said the committee that named the park also named the playground -- Kaleidoscope Playground -- because it’s all inclusive for people of all diversities and abilities.

The playground was made possible with donations from the Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation, the Gahanna Parks & Recreation Foundation, the Ohio District Kiwanis Foundation and the Gahanna Kiwanis, said Jeff Barr, Gahanna’s parks and recreation director.

He said funding also came from a capital-projects grant through the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and a 2019 mini grant from the Franklin Soil and Water Conservation District for native-habitat planting.

