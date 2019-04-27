The work of five central Ohio artists has been chosen for public display -- in one of the most public ways possible -- in the third-annual ArtPop Street Gallery.

ArtPop Cbus began spotlighting central Ohio artists late last month by placing their work on Lamar Advertising Co. billboards throughout Franklin County, according to a release from the Greater Columbus Arts Council.

The Greater Columbus Arts Council has partnered with North Carolina-based ArtPop Street Gallery, Lamar, City Solutions and the Art Makes Columbus/Columbus Makes Art campaign to present the gallery, the council said.

The artists were chosen from 43 applications. Their work will be displayed through Dec. 29.

"I love the talent," said Jami Goldstein, spokeswoman for the Greater Columbus Arts Council. "What I really have enjoyed the few years we've participated is the diversity of submissions."

The ArtPop Street Gallery is in 14 cities, but Columbus is one of only two that provides a licensing fee of $500 to artists for lending their work to the project, Goldstein said.

Larry Hamill of German Village will exhibit "Bhutanese Dance," a photographic image he captured at a festival when he went to Bhutan, a country in south Asia, last year.

"I was just thinking of the flow of color, like an abstract painting with a figurative element," said Hamill, a professional photographer for more than 40 years.

His artwork is displayed at 2975 Noe-Bixby Road in Columbus.

Alissa Renzetti of northeast Columbus photographed several of her handmade figurines, which she makes out of oven-baked clay.

Her work, appearing at 4036 Sullivant Ave. in Columbus, does not have a title.

"What I do is sculpt them and paint them and make their clothing," said Renzetti, a resident artist at 3060 Artworks in Columbus' Hilltop neighborhood. "I never do the same thing twice."

Renzetti sells the figurines at festivals and art shows.

Charlotte Belland of northwest Columbus created "Dogs of Columbus." The digital portrait features several dogs, including her own Pimento Jane, a Yorkshire terrier. It is on display at a billboard at Westerville Road and Oakland Park Avenue in Clinton Township.

"Animals are definitely my subject matter," said Belland, a professor and chairwoman of animation at Columbus State Community College. "It was an opportunity to put something positive out in the world. Dogs are probably one of the most positive creatures on the planet."

Ty P. Carroll of Dublin also is presenting a digital work, "Chief Blue Jacket," which features the Shawnee war chief, Wayapiersenwah, nicknamed Blue Jacket.

Carroll said he distorted a computer image until it was unrecognizable and used a stylus to add colors and movement. The chief's face is positioned on the left and a long headdress of feathers trails into a raging river.

"I make abstract colors until I see something, until something pops out at me," he said. "I draw what I see so other viewers can see my imagination -- they can see what I see."

Carroll's work can be seen at 1547 Alum Creek Drive in Columbus.

Kim Rohrs of Bexley used acrylic on canvas to complete "Horizon," displayed at 4655 Scioto Darby Road in Hilliard.

"A lot of my work draws from cellular forms and repeating those forms," Rohrs said. "For that one in particular, it's an oval repeated many times through the whole canvas, a lot of them finding a direction.

"They are grouped in such a way that they're working together for a common purpose. The idea is many small things coming together to make something big."

