A century ago, Columbus confidently was emerging from World War I.

There would be political, social and cultural tensions to be sure, as large numbers of people, both native and immigrant, black and white, arrived in the cities of the north seeking work in wartime industries. But as the war ended in late 1918 and thousands of troops began to come home, Columbus definitely was feeling like what Mayor George Karb always called "Good Old Columbus Town."

Karb was something of a Columbus institution in his own right.

He was born in the German community, which residents called the "Alte Sude End" or "Old South End."

Karb had trained in pharmacy but spent most of his time cultivating a political career. An irrepressible personality, he kissed babies and hugged ladies while greeting most of the men he met with a hearty, "Good morning, colonel!"

Always seeking the support of voters, Karb was a patron of local theaters -- and there were a lot of them to patronize.

The early part of the 20th century was the golden age of theater in Columbus. There were many theaters, and the combination of their lighted marquees and facades created a "white way" downtown.

A person standing at Broad and High streets on any given night could see the lights of the Colonial Theatre on the north side of West Broad Street and the Broadway Theatre across the street.

Looking to the north, he could easily see the lights of the High Street Theatre and at least the glow of lights from the BF Keith Theatre at the corner of Gay Street and Pearl Alley. Craning his neck a bit, he might notice the lights of the Gayety Theatre on State Street on Statehouse Square.

Complementing these theaters but a bit farther away was the Southern Theatre on Main Street, adjacent to the Southern Hotel.

These theaters were what later came to be called "legitimate theaters," meaning real people performed on stage, often with elaborate scenery and sound and light effects.

Most of them are gone now. But how they came to be here and their legacy of entertainment is a story worth retelling.

Founded in 1812, Columbus was a small village in the wilderness in its early history. Occasional traveling shows and theater troupes would set up shop in a vacant lot and give performances occasionally.

But with the arrival of the Ohio and Erie Canal and the National Road, Columbus began to grow. By 1834, Columbus was a city of 5,000 people.

The following year, the first theater was built in the city.

Over the next several decades, theater in Columbus had a tumultuous history.

Some early attempts at operating theaters failed for lack of business.

Some local churches considered theaters to be the devil's workshops and the people who participated in them to be agents of that same devil. So local theaters often found themselves unable to compete.

And then, from time to time, the people attending the theater became a bit too enthusiastic, and the building would be damaged by fire, flood or other intervention.

What most of these early theaters had in common were that they were small, simple in construction and not all that memorable as institutions.

In the years after the Civil War, Columbus, as major center of transportation and trade served by more than 15 railroad lines, began to grow.

By the early 20th century, the major theaters were operating with daily shows, offering the widest variety of live entertainment.

These were large theaters, holding hundreds or, in some cases, thousands of people.

They were the places people visited if they wanted to see the great stars and the great stories of their time.

This golden age of theater in Columbus began to wind down in the years after World War I.

The Colonial Theatre was torn down in 1924 to make way for the building known today as the LeVeque Tower. With the new building came the Palace Theatre in 1926. The Palace was built for live performances and was the last of its kind.

The legitimate theaters of Columbus profited from the growth of the city, but they could not withstand the rise of the motion picture.

By the 1920s, films had moved from hand-cranked nickelodeons to full-service movie theaters.

Constructed in 1928, two years after the Palace, the Ohio Theatre on Statehouse Square was built to be a movie theater.

Downtown movie houses combined with dozens of neighborhood theaters eventually spelled the end of the old theaters. The only survivor of the period is the Southern Theatre.

The Southern has been restored in recent years. A visit to it is a step into the theatrical past of the city.

Local historian and author Ed Lentz writes the As It Were column for ThisWeek Community News.