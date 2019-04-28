It's coming back to me now.

Not all of it, but enough to rappel successfully, as long as I go slowly, looking for footholds.

My two grandsons spent a recent weekend with my husband and me. A whole lot of it came back then, so much so fast we were practically flattened by the undertow.

But we rallied. After all, we raised two children. Now the challenge was to locate those parenting skills and install the upgrade.

You never really forget. The instincts are always there, though I grant they aren't as sharp as they once were. My instincts' tips, once honed to a fine point, now seem to be as sharp as overripe bananas.

But they're still instincts, I told myself. Of course, my children were girls, and while I wouldn't presume to make sweeping generalizations about girls and boys, my girls never fought over possession of the favorite Hot Wheels. Not that they never fought, not that their fights weren't about the fair distribution of goods and services. When it comes down to it, all sibling fights are about the fair distribution of goods and services: Who got the bigger brownie, who got the better cookie, who got to name the goldfish last time.

On that recent weekend, I was the very model of a grandma to whom it was coming back. After Sunday breakfast, we moved smoothly to the morning's project: coloring eggs. Having read the directions, I smothered the table with newspapers and draped the boys in old T-shirts of their grandfather's. They protested this last precaution, which involved a delay while we looked for safety pins to attached the shirts around their necks, but though not all of it has come back to us, we are not idiots.

Dyeing eggs was like the lesson plans for a new teacher's first day: The activities she thought would take the students to 3 p.m. are completed in 20 minutes, leaving her 5 hours and 40 minutes of school time to use. The boys produced a dozen eggs that positively gleamed in vivid primary colors and the whole project, including cleanup, was wrapped up by 8 a.m.

That's why we decided to visit a nearby park and playground. Yes, it had rained all morning and the park would be dripping, but two faces were looking at us expectantly, so to the park we went.

I remembered hats, jackets and zippers. I buckled in one boy and adjusted the harness, clips and straps on the other. I don't claim to do it as efficiently as their parents, who have those boys in their seats and bound like Odysseus to the mast in the time it takes me to say, "Let's see, this strap goes here ... " But safely secured they were, and my husband started backing the car from the garage.

I've passed over Saturday evening, when I allowed two boys who eat few sweets to have two marshmallows each around a campfire. Minutes later, both boys turned into comic-strip characters with twirly eyes and cyclonic circles indicating great speed for legs.

I skipped that part because I hate for my daughters to know the facts about children and sugar haven't come back to me yet. Well, they're back now, but earlier, when the boys were spinning in my office chair while I was urging them upstairs to bed, I wondered if my parenting skills, not to mention instincts and hard-won experience, had ever really existed. Wasn't I the parent who could forestall a whine with just a look? Wasn't I the parent who could march upstairs to stop something -- fighting, shrieking, giggling when they were supposed to be sleeping -- and my mere footfalls were sufficient to bring about a great silence? Now I'm a grandma, a pushover who never gets angry.

I'm reminded of when my own grandparents, who never got angry, got angry. I don't literally remember this incident, but my sister has told me that she and I, at ages 5 and 2, hid under a bed, leaving our grandparents to call and search and search and call, while we no doubt giggled in anticipation of the hilarity that would greet our discovery.

Hilarity, of course, didn't ensue. Both grandparents were limp with relief and furious at both of us. Also, I realize now, they no doubt were wondering, as my sister and I stood dripping dust bunnies, if it had gotten away from them.

Back to Sunday. The car was already in reverse when I heard: "I want a snack."

Of course. A snack. Hats, jackets, even shoes, but we hadn't remembered a snack.

"I'll run in and get something," I told both the boys and my husband.

"What will you get?" my husband said, most certainly thinking about the importance of good nutrition for growing boys and not about our almost-brand-new car's back seat.

"Nuts and raisins, probably," I said. "Maybe fig bars."

"Or maybe," my older grandson called after me, "maybe you could bring us a grilled-cheese sandwich."

It's coming back, a little at a time. I wish it would hurry.

