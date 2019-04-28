The Pickerington Police Department has issued an alert that some Pickerington residents’ water services will be interrupted Monday, April 29.

According to a post on the department's Facebook page, construction work on Refugee Road between state Route 256 and Fuller’s Way will cause water shutoffs as early as 7:30 a.m. April 29.

An additional alert on the city of Pickerington’s website said the interruption of services would affect residents of Pickerington Ridge Apartments, Waterstone Landing and Pickerington Pointe.

Both alerts said water would be turned off “for several hours.”

The police department posting said the work would be delayed until Tuesday, April 30, if “large amounts of rainfall” occur April 29.

