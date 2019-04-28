Tara Balsinger of Diamond was one of a dozen Youngstown State University students who spent eight days in Ambergris Caye, Belize, as part of a study abroad experience.



Balsinger, a Biology Pre Veterinary major, took part in the trip through a new course called "Ecosystems Field Ecology," led by Carl and G. Patricia Johnston.



During the experience, Balsinger participated in boat trips to snorkel and explore various reef sites, including a night tour, and snorkeling with sharks and rays. Conducting "hands-on" research, including ocean kayaking, snorkeling, data collection and also a beach cleanup, was also part of the trip.



Johnston, professor of Biological Sciences at YSU, said Belize was chosen as the destination for the study trip because it is home to the longest and best preserved barrier reef systems in the western hemisphere and is also a UNESCO World Heritage site. This was the first group of YSU students to visit Belize and conduct environmental and ecological research.