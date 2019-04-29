The Ave is changing the landscape of Indianola Avenue in Clintonville.

The $60 million, 4-story, 300,000-square-foot development on the east side of Indianola between East Cooke Road and East North Broadway will start welcoming residents at the end of June.

The first phase of the Ave includes 301 apartments with studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom layouts. Apartments range from 539 to 1,256 square feet, with monthly rents starting at $895 and rising to $1,635.

The Ave is still a construction site, but the apartments and the pool are starting to take shape.

The development's Clintonville location sets it apart from most new apartment complexes, said Brent Wrightsel, president of the project's developer, Vision Development.

"We're trying to create some walkability, so I think it's a nice niche, urban location," Wrightsel said.

Vision Communities started construction in January 2018, transforming the former Dixie International warehouse into the development.

"It's better than an abandoned warehouse," said Jennifer Williams, co-owner of Weiland's Market, immediately to the south. "It adds some vibrancy to Indianola."

Wrightsel expects to see plenty of residents in Williams' store.

"I think a lot of people that live here will probably just run over there and grab their dinner for the evening," he said.

Amenities are a major emphasis of the Ave, with its fitness center, pool, tiki hut, coffee bar and sand volleyball. A 12,000-square-foot rooftop deck overlooks the pool and will include an outdoor bar, six televisions and a firepit. The deck also will have a greenwall with 1,500 plants.

"You're going to be able to see it from Indianola," Wrightsel said.

The first phase of the Ave is focused entirely on the 301 apartment units. The second phase will include about 20 condominiums and 13,000 square feet of office space.

Construction is expected to start on the second phase in six to eight months, with work taking about nine months.

The third phase will have a 5,000-square-foot restaurant and 7,000 square feet of retail space. Vision Development has not announced a specific restaurant, but Wrightsel said he wouldn't mind having a brewpub move in.

"We've had a lot of nice interest with the restaurants," he said.

