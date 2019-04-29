Later this year, residents could start seeing a new logo on New Albany's website and city signs.

The new design was the result of a community rebranding effort to display New Albany's innovative spirit, according to city spokesman Scott McAfee.

"It was about a total picture of who we are," McAfee said.

The new logo is rectangular, with "New Albany" in blue text on a white background. The text is bracketed by four stacked tan-colored lines that appear to resemble fence rails or pillars.

The previous logo was a circular seal featuring a building on Kitzmiller Road that once was a school, according to McAfee.

Though the city seal has represented the city's beauty, it hasn't necessarily represented New Albany's innovative side, he said.

Community surveys were completed last spring, McAfee said, and more than 200 people participated. Community input also included a steering committee, and those who participated said they wanted the city's name to be more prevalent in the new design, he said.

New Albany contracted with Mark Morehead and Cheryl Pentella, who have done previous branding work with the city, for the logo design, McAfee said.

The cost was just under $45,000, and the city had put aside funding in its 2018 budget for that purpose, he said.

The city will use the logo on signs, on a variety of communications, on staff clothing, on city vehicles and on its website, McAfee said.

The rollout for the new logo likely will begin the second half of this year, and the vehicles likely will receive the new logo next year, he said.

The logo can mean different things to different people, McAfee said.

"It was designed that way," he said.

The design can represent the city's iconic white fencing, and it also is a nod to New Albany's four pillars of lifelong learning, health, the arts and the environment, he said.

The openness of the lines also demonstrates the city's welcoming environment, he said.

Sonya Higginbotham, a New Albany resident and vice president of corporate communications and brand management at Worthington Industries, said she participated in a workshop to discuss the logo design and was interviewed by phone about it.

"I thought the process was very thorough," she said.

Sarah Briggs, a New Albany resident and an AT&T vice president, said the city took its time and approached the rebranding in a methodical way.

Though the previous seal wasn't the best reflection of New Albany, the new logo is clean, fresh and easily recognizable, and it speaks to the openness of the community with the lines on the left and right, she said.

Briggs said she took part in the survey process and participated in some group meetings.

"I definitely thought it was a very positive process," she said. "It was very collaborative."

