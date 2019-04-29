Someone broke into a home in the 100 block of East North Broadway and stole thousands of dollars worth of tools late last month, according to Columbus police reports.

The home is under renovation, according to reports. The owner said he discovered April 21 that someone had broken into the lock box on the rear door of the house, which contained the key to enter.

The victim reported missing a variety of tools that were being used to renovate the house. Missing items include a nail gun, saws and batteries, reports said.

Loss was estimated at nearly $3,000.

The man told police he believes the theft occurred between 7 p.m. April 20 and noon April 21.

In other recent Clintonville-area police reports:

* A resident of the first block of West Jeffrey Place reported someone attempted to break into his property April 22 or 23.

According to reports, the man's security video shows someone trying the front door of his home at 9:22 and 9:27 p.m. April 22. Later, he found a rear screen window had been cut and the window was lifted, but no entry was made, reports said.

* A 47-year-old Columbus man was arrested and charged with shoplifting after attempting to steal $90 worth of steak from a business in the 2800 block of North High Street around 6 p.m. April 23, according to reports.

* A resident of the 2800 block of North High Street reported someone threw a bottle through his glass storm door around 2 a.m. April 19.

The man reported a particular suspect, but no charges were filed, police said.