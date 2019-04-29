Columbus and Franklin County officials are trying to fight back against addiction this week with “Walk In for Recovery” events to connect people – especially those struggling with opioid use – to treatment options.

The Columbus and Franklin County Addiction Plan walk-ins – no appointments are needed – are scheduled from noon to 9 p.m. Monday, April 29, through Friday, May 3, at the following locations in Columbus:

• St. Stephens Community House, 1500 E. 17th Ave.

• Central Community House, 1150 E. Main St.

• Ohio State University African American and African Studies Community Extension Center, 905 Mount Vernon Ave. (noon to 5 p.m. only).

• John Maloney Healthcare Center, 1905 Parsons Ave.

• Columbus Neighborhood Health Center-Great Southern, 3781 S. High St.

• Jordan’s Crossing, 342 N. Hague Ave.

•Africentric Personal Development Shop, 1409 Livingston Ave.

The free community events will include a meal, transportation, fentanyl test strips, naloxone and naloxone training, hepatitis A vaccines, substance-use assessments, medication-assisted treatment assessments, and addiction information and support. All services are free and will be offered at most locations.

Questions may be emailed to health@columbus.gov. For information on the Columbus and Franklin County Addiction Plan, go to columbus.gov/publichealth/programs/Alcohol-and-Drug-Abuse/Opiate-Crisis-Information.

