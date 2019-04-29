What price fame -- or if not fame, at least recognition?

In Reynoldsburg, it appears to be up to $50,000.

City Council agreed unanimously April 22 to pay that much to Cleveland-based Guide Studio for marketing and branding.

According to the legislation, Guide Studio will come up with ways to help Reynoldsburg "project an image of diversity, history, economic vitality and small-town charm."

Guide Studio's proposal states, "A brand strategy uncovers your brand promise by leveraging the characteristics, features and distinct advantages that connect the city of Reynoldsburg to your audience's expectations."

The firm will help create a new city logo, design new signs and make changes to the city website, Development Director Andrew Bowsher said.

A steering committee -- which has not yet been named -- will work with Guide Studio to come up with a branding strategy, he said. The entire process is expected to take up to seven months to complete.

"It was clear after working on the comprehensive plan that the city lacked a distinct image," Bowsher said.

"We also saw that we needed to change some perceptions, while needing to find creative ways to compete with other municipalities of our size."

The city of Painesville, in Lake County in northeast Ohio, used Guide Studio last year for a rebranding project similar to the Reynoldsburg proposal, he said.

"We had an image issue in the city," said Kathleen Sullivan, Painesville communications coordinator. "We had no brand or any kind of consistency for what we put out to residents.

"Now our brand feels just like us."

Guide Studio's work for Painesville included a "discovery phase" with surveys and feedback from residents that helped "get the true voice of the community," Sullivan said.

"From there, we could build a brand about what Painesville is today," she said. "Like a lot of small towns, there is vast difference between 20 years ago and today."

The firm also has done work for Delaware and Worthington.

