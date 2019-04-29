Gahanna police recently arrested a Columbus man for theft after people were reported fighting in the front of a business in the 300 block of South Hamilton Road, according to a report received at 8:23 p.m. April 17.

Two customers intercepted a suspected shoplifter, and were standing in front of that person's vehicle, according to reports. The 25-year-old Columbus man was arrested for theft for allegedly taking $520 in merchandise from the business, reports said. He was transported to the Franklin County jail.

In other Gahanna police incident reports:

* A Deerwood Avenue resident advised a large rock, bearing crude words written on it in marker, was in his yard, according to a report received at 11 a.m. April 22.

* A Hines Road resident reported a homeless man came out of the woods into his back yard, according to a report received at 2:26 p.m. April 21. He said the man had long hair, a red backpack and was carrying a blue bag, reports said.

* A male wearing camouflage was shooting an Airsoft gun in the backyard of a Woodbay Drive residence, according to a report received at 7:31 a.m. April 21. Police met with the resident, who said he didn't realize he couldn't shoot pistols and rifles on his own property. He said he wouldn't do it again, reports said.

* A purse was stolen after someone broke a window of a vehicle in the parking lot of a business on West Johnstown Road, according to a report received at 2:10 a.m. April 21.

* A vehicle with cardboard around the windows was observed on Imperial Drive, according to a suspicious person report received at 6:19 a.m. April 20. A man had been sleeping inside the vehicle for at least three days, according to the reporting party. The man told people he has nowhere to go, but he's going to move the vehicle, reports said.

* A Woodmark Run resident visited police headquarters to speak to an officer about a suspicious person at Pizzuro Park, 700 Pizzuro Park Drive, according to a report received at 2:14 p.m. April 19. She said a man came to the dog park without a dog, and it concerned her for the dogs in the area. The man was visiting to see the dogs, because his dog died two years ago, reports said. The reporting party thought he might steal a dog, according to reports.

* After a Jahn Drive resident mowed her neighbor's grass as "a good deed for Easter," she was ordered to leave his property, according to a report received at 10:44 a.m. April 19.

* An employee of a business in the 200 block of South Hamilton Road reported someone passed a counterfeit $50 bill at 9:20 p.m. April 18.

* A caller advised a group of students in the 400 block of Granville Street was being followed by a man dressed in all black with a red and black ball cap, according to a suspicious-person report received at 4:01 p.m. April 18. The caller said the man was trying to keep his face covered, and the caller was concerned for the students' safety, reports said.

* A Wickham Way resident reported a girl was playing by a creek and was poked by a needle she found, according to a report received at 1:59 p.m. April 18. The woman said her daughters were playing in a creek behind their residence near Foxboro Pool, when one of her daughters removed a cap and was poked by the needle. The call was transferred to Mifflin Township Division of Fire, and the woman was advised to take her child to a hospital, according to reports.

* A Cobble Hill resident reported his vehicle was stolen, according to a report received at 5:27 a.m. April 18. The owner said the keys were not with the vehicle, and it was last seen at 6:30 p.m. April 17. Columbus Division of Police personnel advised it was repossessed at 3:10 a.m. April 18, reports said.