Gahanna residents can hum along to some familiar songs at Gahanna Lincoln High School as students present the spring musical, "Mamma Mia!"

Show times are at 7:30 p.m. May 9-11 and 2 p.m. May 12 in the high school auditorium, 140 S. Hamilton Road.

Director Cindi Macioce said "Mamma Mia!" was chosen for a number of reasons, including having fun.

"We felt the show offered the 'fun factor' for the kids, directors and audience," she said. "We also felt that we would be able to challenge the students on all fronts: The dancing, singing, scene work and instrumental rehearsals are keeping us all very busy."

She said the musical also was chosen because it is so different from last year's show, "In The Heights."

"We want the kids involved to be exposed to different types of musicals in order to grow the learning," Macioce said. "What stands out in this show? The fun. There has been such an energy and electricity surrounding this show from day one."

Sara Tuohy, who plays Donna Sheridan, said "Mamma Mia!" is about a girl named Sophie who doesn't know who is her biological father.

"(Donna) was in relationships with these three guys -- Sam Carmichael, Bill Austin and Harry Bright," she said. "They kind of came and went in her life and so she never really knew who the dad of her daughter was. So her daughter reads her (mother's) journal and finds out about these guys and sends them invitations to (her) wedding and they come and things get crazy."

"It's kind of a challenging role for me," she said of Donna. "I've never really played a mother figure in a show. It has been really fun."

Tuohy said audiences will enjoy songs in "Mamma Mia!" that are taken from the catalogue of the music group ABBA.

"They are a bunch of songs from the '70s and they're very fun to sing," she said. "'Honey, Honey' is really fun. That's one of the opening songs Sophie sings with her two friends. It's very upbeat.

"Right after that is 'Money, Money.' It's very intense and everyone is involved and it's a great time and the dance is very, very cool," Tuohy said.

Brendan Polenchar plays Sky, Sophie's fiance.

"He goes throughout the show loving Sophie while she's going through her troubles," he said.

Polenchar agrees with Tuohy that the music is fun and uplifting.

"Lots of people do know it," he said. "I think people will enjoy the music and everything put to life on the stage."

In addition to Tuohy and Polenchar, the cast includes Cami Weldon as Sophie Sheridan; Trinity Nhem as Tanya Cresham-Leigh; Revae Butler as Rosie Mulligan; David Rice as Sam Carmichael; Colin Smith as Harry Bright; Nate Asamoah as Bill Austin; Alida Cahir as Ali; Maya Anderson as Lisa; Daniel Duncan-Bevans as Pepper; Aidan Cahir as Eddie; and Isaiah Rowe as Father Alexandrios.

Macioce said the show's soundtrack keeps the orchestra playing continuously. It features Ethan Strohacker on the drum set; Ricky Chau, percussion; Bryce Schmitt, bass; Tony Haberman, guitar; Marina Arishina, piano; Cindy Kinser, keyboard; and orchestra director Kevin Dengel on keyboard.

The show's vocal director is Jeremy Lahman, technical director is Chris Wagner, and the choreographer is Taya Lukacsko, with assistance by Kristin Hymrod.

The stage manager is Haley Peters and Zach Mason is the assistant stage manager.

Tickets cost $12 and can be purchased at locallevel events.com or in the high school office from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.

Tickets will be available at the door as long as they last.

