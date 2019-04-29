Gahanna voters will decide Tuesday, May 7, the fate of Issue 12, a proposed income-tax-rate increase, and which two candidates will advance to the November ballot in a bid to become the city's next mayor.

Issue 12 would change the city's rate from 1.5% to 2.55%, and increase the tax credit from 83.33% to 100% for those who pay municipal taxes elsewhere.

If approved, 75% of the revenue resulting from the increase would be dedicated for capital improvements and equipment for infrastructure, public safety, municipal facilities or parks and recreation, including but not limited to streets, buildings, parks facilities, trails and playground elements, maintenance and repair of the equipment and paying debt service for such purposes.

The other 25% would fund operations for public safety, public service or parks and recreation, including but not limited to police protection, 911 emergency services, snow removal, streetlight and traffic-signal maintenance and recreation programs.

If approved, Issue 12 is estimated to generate about $9 million annually once it is fully implemented and assuming 100 percent compliance, said Councilman Michael Schnetzer.

Gahanna City Council has approved a contingency plan to raise additional funds should the proposed income-tax rate increase fail.

In that case, the city would provide a 50% credit applied to the lesser of the tax paid to another municipality or the tax imposed by the city for the period beginning July 1 and ending Dec. 31.

As of Jan. 1, 2020, no credit would be allowed for income taxes paid or withheld by an employer for payment to another municipality.

Under that plan, 55% of the proceeds collected from tax-credit reduction and eventual elimination would be dedicated for the purposes of capital improvements and equipment for infrastructure, public safety, municipal facilities or parks and recreation, maintenance, and repair of the same and paying debt service for such purposes.

The other 45 percent would be dedicated for the purposes of funding operations for public safety, municipal safety, municipal services, or parks and recreation.

Councilman Brian Larick said the change to a 50% credit for six months would generate roughly $2 million.

If no credit is given, it is estimated to generate about $8 million annually, he said.

Mayor's race

Gahanna residents will select two of three mayoral candidates to advance to the Nov. 5 general election.

The candidates include Laurie Jadwin, 1222 Pond Hollow Lane; Ryan Jolley, 225 W. Johnstown Road; and Stephen Renner, 740 Quaker Ridge Court.

Gahanna Mayor Tom Kneeland, 66, said he decided not to run for a second term, retiring next year so he can spend quality time with his family and friends "and look at the city through a different lens."

Jadwin, 56, has been executive director of the Gahanna Convention and Visitors Bureau since 2013. She has been an attorney since 1997.

Jolley, 36, works for the city in the Gahanna Department of Public Service and Engineering. He is a former public school teacher, manager and small-business owner. He's also a former member of the Gahanna-Jefferson Board of Education and Gahanna City Council.

Renner, 52, is director of the Franklin County Department of Sanitary Engineering, where he actively plans for and manages the sanitary-engineering agency.

He has been elected three times to serve Ward 1 on Gahanna City Council, where he also has served as president in 2013 and 2016.

