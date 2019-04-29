The Gahanna Lincoln High School Community Art Class will present its fourth annual Herb n' Arts Fair from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at the park by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4719, 75 W. Johnstown Road.

Sharon Iseringhausen, a teacher at Gahanna Lincoln who advises the class, said all are encouraged to bring family, friends and neighbors for a fun-filled day showcasing the talents of Gahanna students.

She said there will be six hours of stage performances, 20 creation stations and physical activities that are all provided free, thanks to donors.

"I am really proud of the projects the students have completed so far this year," Iseringhausen said.

"They have put a lot of thought and effort into creating an exciting and fun day showcasing the arts in the Gahanna-Jefferson school district."

She said this year's Community Art Class is rather small, but the students have taken on some pretty big projects.

"One group decided to create a beautiful mural that is now installed at the entrance of the GLHS auditorium," Iseringhausen said. "Three students designed, painted and installed it. Another group of students are all members of the GLHS band and they decided to create a mural depicting their fall band trip to New York City where they performed."

She said a third group looked more toward the community and worked with Smallcakes, 1249 N. Hamilton Road, to design and create a hand-painted mural at that business.

"The goal for our class is to eventually have at least one project at each of the Gahanna-Jefferson schools in addition to all of the community projects we have completed," Iseringhausen said.

To view some of the ways the class has contributed to the community over the last four years, visit glhscommunityart .com.

