Serena Travis had two callings over the past decade -- one inspired by food, the other by faith.

Now, she happily is pursuing both.

Travis and her husband, William, recently opened the Good Kitchen 614 at 1485 Sunbury Road in northeast Columbus.

The old-school, soul-food carryout started eight years ago as the Rolling Kitchen food trailer.

Good Kitchen 614 dishes up comfort-food classics: fried chicken and wings, fried whiting (fish fillets), pork chops with chicken gravy, yams, macaroni and cheese, collard greens with turkey, rice and cornbread, to name a few.

A special is offered every day -- catfish on Friday, for example -- for $7, which includes two sides.

Good Kitchen 614 is one of the few places where customers can get liver and onions, the Wednesday special.

"It sells out every week," Serena Travis said.

A normal meal costs $9.

"Our goal -- we know we're in an underprivileged neighborhood -- is to have prices we know people can afford," she said.

The Travises got the idea to start in the food business after holding successful parties and family functions.

"When we would have cookouts, everyone would come," Serena Travis said. "That's when we knew we had something."

They're also busy people: Serena Travis is a substitute teacher and is working on her master's degree in theological studies at Trinity Lutheran Seminary at Capital University in Bexley. William Travis is a barber and owner of Cuts on the Avenue on Mount Vernon Avenue in Columbus, and he also is a youth football coach. Their daughters, Sydnie, 14, and Sierra, 11, occasionally pitch in at the restaurant.

"We are just grateful people," Serena Travis said. "Grateful to be here, grateful to work with family and friends."

For now, the Travises have no immediate plans for a full-service restaurant.

"I don't want to rule it out," Serena said. "But I don't want to bite off more than we can chew."

Hours are 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, noon to 7 p.m. Saturday and 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays. It is closed Mondays. For more information, call 614-258-4663.

The region's fifth Greek Express is open at 5451 N. Hamilton Road in Gahanna.

The menu at the 2,000-square-foot, standalone restaurant features lamb chops, gyros, salads, stuffed grape leaves, beef tenderloin kebabs and related cuisine.

It seats 60 inside and another 25 outside. It also has a drive-thru window.

Liberty Station Sports Bar has replaced PJ's Pub at 4060 Presidential Parkway in Powell.

Scott Brofcheck, who owns the bar with Dan Korthals and Laura Baum, said the interior has a fresh coat of paint and new TVs, tables and chairs.

Liberty Station has 16 taps, most of which are dedicated to craft beer.

Although it has no kitchen, the bar has a relationship with nearby Flyers Pizza & Subs, from which customers can order food, Brofcheck said.

More oversized stuffed baked potatoes are coming to Columbus.

McAlister's Deli, home to the prodigious pommes de terre and other casual deli-style fare, is adding a second location in central Ohio.

Part of a chain based in Sandy Springs, Georgia, the deli will open later this year at 1581 Hilliard-Rome Road in Columbus, just south of Hilliard.

Franchisee Dan Mulvey could bring four more McAlister's locations to central Ohio, according to the company.

The other Columbus McAlister's is at 7664 Sawmill Road, near Dublin.

New to the Northland scene, Zaika Gyro & Kebabs offers Indian, Middle Eastern and American cuisines at 4989 Cleveland Ave.

Most individual items range from $6 to $14. As a bonus, the restaurant has a drive-thru.

Zaika is owned by brothers Moin and Nadim Maniar, who also operate Layla's Kitchen, an Indian and Indochinese spot at 6152 Cleveland Ave. in Columbus.

