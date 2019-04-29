The graduating class is always small at Grandview Heights High School, and that’s especially true this year.

But the class of 2019 – with just 73 students, compared to last year’s 86 – is achieving at a high level nonetheless, as demonstrated April 26 at the conclusion of the school’s sixth annual Academic Signing Day ceremony.

That’s when it was revealed that the 49 seniors who qualified to participate in the ceremony together earned $10,045,704 in scholarship offers.

That number tops the class of 2018’s $9.6 million in offers.

Students can earn a place in the ceremony by receiving at least $20,000 in scholarship offers.

“It’s a smaller senior class this year, yet more of them qualified for the ceremony and they received a greater total amount of scholarship offers,” said high school college and career guidance counselor Jane O’Shaughnessy.

O’Shaughnessy coordinates Academic Signing Day, which is similar to a ceremony she initiated at Hilliard Davidson High School, where she worked before coming to Grandview.

Academic Signing Day is comparable to signing days held for student athletes to announce the college they will attend.

“It puts the emphasis and attention on academic achievement and success,” O’Shaughnessy said.

Her inspiration for creating the event came from something a Hilliard student had said to her, she said.

“She said, ‘I don’t play sports, I don’t play music or dance, but I am a student who studies hard, and I don’t think there’s enough recognition for students who work and study hard and will be going to college for their academic achievements,’ ” O’Shaughnessy said.

“She was right.”

During the April 26 ceremony, each of the 49 Grandview students announced where they would attend college and what they would study and then recognized teachers or staff members who had helped them.

Each student then signed a letter of intent for their chosen school.

“Most of these students have had multiple scholarship offers, some totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars,” O’Shaughnessy said. “They really are an outstanding, hard-working and high-achieving group of students.”

The 2019 Academic Signing Day honorees are:

Nina Amicon, Maddie Arndt, Sophie Beacom, Adelle Bechtel, Nina Burchfield, Aria Cadeau, Gabrielle Caito, Samuel Carter, Sylvia Chordas, Aaron Cincione, Dakota Cook, Garrett Culbertson, Emmy Davis, Manning Day, Claire Dugas, Simon Dunkle, Nya Feinstein, Katie Flanigan, Samuel Freeman, Noah Gangloff, Ruby Gentile, Jacob Hamric-Haller, Chrissandra Harker, Brett Holcomb, Emma Larsen, Kristin Long, Sofia Longoria, Madison Matney, Shea McHugh, Linnea Milner, Martina Moncolova, Sydney Narcelles, Aileen O’Connor, Ava Peterson, Ginevra Pintor, Nathaniel Pommering, Jude Rosinski, Patrick Rowland, Whitney Schaefer, Josie Shanklin, Sam Speaks, Luke Stottlemire, Tatianna Stryjewski, Katherine Taylor, Quinn Tillett, Gavin Van Horn, Jack Wallace, Anne Whitfield and Leighton Williams.

Participating in the ceremony was “a nice honor,” Rowland said.

“You get to see that your hard work does bring success,” he said. “It’s nice that students can get recognized for academics.”

Rowland plans to attend Xavier University to become a special-education teacher.

“The passion the teachers in our school have for teaching us helped inspire me to want to be a teacher,” he said. “I also really enjoyed the experience volunteering at Safetyview Heights (a safety education program held each summer in Grandview for preschool and kindergarten-age children). It made me realize how much I like working with kids.”

Speaks plans to study biomedical science at Ohio State University.

Academic Signing Day “is awesome,” he said. “You’ll see on TV all the student athletes getting to announce where they’re going to college. Not everyone is a five-star D-1 athlete, and it’s good for them to get some recognition, too.”

Speaks paid tribute to English teacher Bethany Black.

“She’s always been there since freshman year, helping me out and putting the wants and needs of my time above the wants and needs of her own,” he said. “Any time I had a question, related to English or not, she was always there for me.”

Stryjewski plans to major in marketing with a minor in fashion at the University of Cincinnati.

“It feels nice after all the hard work you put in to be rewarded and recognized,” she said. “It’s bringing high school to a close. Right now my ‘senioritis’ is kicking in and I’m ready for summer and a little rest before I start the next chapter in college.”

Stryjewski gave her shoutouts to high school media specialist Erin Engle and English and speech teacher Kelly Anders.

Engle was “the woman I could always talk to. She was almost like my second mom,” she said, adding Anders “is one of my favorite people.”

McHugh singled out guidance counselor Bryan Stork for being “very inspiring and a very good mentor for me. He showed me the type of person I would like to be.”

But it’s not fair to name only one Grandview High School staff member, she said.

“I wish I could have named all of my teachers, because every one of them has helped me and inspired me,” McHugh said. “We’re lucky here, because you never have a class that has more than 25 kids in it, so the teachers are able to make a connection with each of their students.”

