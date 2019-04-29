The pathway from high school to college is complex, but the South-Western City School District has partnered with an organization to help make the journey as smooth as possible.

South-Western is in its first full year working with I Know I Can, a college-access program created in 1988. For its first three decades, I Know I Can worked exclusively with Columbus City Schools. It expanded to South-Western's high schools and Whitehall-Yearling High School during the second half of the 2017-18 school year.

South-Western was selected because of the size and of its high school enrollment, said Laura Kraus, director of program development for I Know I Can.

The organization's mission is to provide support so more students can pursue and achieve a college education, she said.

The program provides college-success coaches who work with freshmen and sophomores and college-advising managers who work with juniors and seniors.

A college-success coach is assigned this year to each of South-Western's four high schools, said Erik Shuey, the district's executive director of secondary schools.

This year, college-advising managers are at Westland and Franklin Heights high schools, he said.

The positions are expected to be added next school year at Grove City and Central Crossing high schools.

"The success coaches work primarily with ninth- and 10th-graders to help them determine where they want to go" in their college or career pathway, Shuey said. "The advising managers help get them there."

As incoming freshmen, college and careers may be far from many students' minds, Kraus said.

"We're working to give as many students as possible the opportunity to attend college," she said.

With the assistance of the success coach, students complete "a career inventory and personal inventory to learn who they are, what their interests and skill sets are and what career fields might match up with those interests," Kraus said.

"It's an aspirational process in ninth and 10th grade," Shuey said.

"A 14-year-old's world view of career options may be limited," Kraus said. "They know teachers and doctors, police officers and lawyers, but they may not be aware of all the career pathways that are out there."

The success coaches help students plan and determine the coursework they will need to further their college and career goals, she said.

The college-advising managers provide students with assistance to turn their college plans into reality, Kraus said.

"We're there to help them understand how to build a resume, help them prepare for the ACT, fill out the college application form, and complete the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) forms," she said. "We're even there to help them arrange, and go with them on, college visits."

The college application process is more complex than ever and the cost of attending college has skyrocketed, Kraus said.

"It's a confusing process even for educators to understand. You can imagine how daunting it can be for students and their families," she said. "We're working a lot with students who will be the first college student in their family. But even parents who went through the college application themselves find things have changed since they went to college."

The program offers Blueprint workshops that lay out the complete range of services I Know I Can offers and the steps students and their families will need to take on the way to college, Kraus said.

"The workshops aim to encourage families to get involved as early as possible in planning for college," she said. "Our program is geared as much for the families as it is the students."

The partnership with I Know I Can is a continuation of South-Western's focus on preparing students for college and career, Shuey said.

"The I Know I Can folks aren't supplanting what we've been doing. They are enhancing and supporting it," he said. "We've come to think of them as being an integral part of the staff at each school."

"We're there to work with the staff, the teachers, the counselors as a member of their team," Kraus said.

The early returns show that I Know I Can is affecting South-Western students, Shuey said.

As of March 2019, the percentage of South-Western students who had completed FAFSA applications increased by 9 percent over the previous school year, he said.

Through March the program had 8,490 interactions with 3,010 unique students, Shuey said.

Of those, 1,815 were one-to-one interactions.

I Know I Can's expansion to South-Western and Whitehall schools is funded through a $871,833 contract approved last year by the Franklin County Board of Commissioners.

