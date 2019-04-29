Jazz & Juleps and GartenMarkt -- two events many folks in central Ohio cite as the gateway to spring -- return May 10 and 11 at the German Village Meeting Haus, 588 S. Third St.

Jim Chakeres, president of the German Village Garten Club, said the event is the largest fundraiser of the year for the group, which is responsible for maintaining planters along South Third Street and maintenance of Frank Fetch Park.

The weekend kicks off with Jazz & Juleps from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, May 10.

Patrons are encouraged to buy tickets online at germanvillagegartenclub.com. The tickets, which are $50 each, also may be purchased at the door.

An assortment of small plates, such as crab cakes, bacon-wrapped water chestnuts, salmon crostini and short ribs over risotto, will be provided by caterer Bosc + Brie.

Parsons North Brewing Co., a new brewery and taproom, will provide wine, mint juleps and beer.

Honey and Blue will perform a mix of pop, blues and soul.

Those in attendance will get the first opportunity to purchase plants that will be sold May 11 at GartenMarkt.

"It's a great atmosphere, supporting the community," said Ellen Denisky, Jazz & Juleps coordinator."

"It gives people a chance to dress up a little if they'd like," said Raistlin Newton, an officer with the Garten Club and chairman of GartenMarkt.

GartenMarkt, featuring dozens of varieties of plants, will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at the platz in front of the Meeting Haus.

It is open to the public.

"You can get some color for all four seasons, and because we live in German Village, we will have several selections of shade-tolerant plants," Chakeres said.

Chakeres said the first 100 visitors will receive a breakfast sandwich and cup of coffee.

Meanwhile, several vendors offering mostly garden decor will sell merchandise during the event.

The Schmidt's Sausage Truck will be at GartenMarkt, as will Parsons North Brewing Co.

Chakeres said the plant selection is top-notch and diverse, offering something for almost anybody.

