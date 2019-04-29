In May 1953, members of the Columbus Maennerchor glee club raised steins and entertained with songs during Franklin County's Sesquicentennial Parade.

The event marked the anniversary of the county's founding in 1803 and honored its 150 years of progress.

The Columbus Maennerchor ("men's chorus") still is in operation. On the group's float was a replica of the building where the organization, formed by German immigrants in 1848, held its first meetings.

The parade featured more than two dozen floats, 20 marching bands, 200 horses and historic vehicles.

The Columbus Dispatch reported that more than 125,000 people attended. Mayor Robert T. Oestreicher and his wife, Jane Ellen, rode in an old opera coach, accompanied by Madge Sullivant, the great-granddaughter of Lucas Sullivant, founder of Franklinton.