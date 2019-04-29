A 35-year-old man from Florissant, Missouri, was arrested at 10:31 a.m. April 15 after officers from the New Albany Police Department responded to the 8800 block of Innovation Campus Way on a report of a man pulling a gun on another man.

After police searched the man's vehicle, they found a gun that was confirmed to be stolen, according to police reports.

The man was charged with improper handling of firearms in a vehicle -- transporting a loaded firearm, carrying a concealed handgun and receiving stolen property.

In other recent New Albany police incident reports:

* A vehicle was reported stolen at 12:58 p.m. April 19 from the 6000 block of Nacot Place.

* Identity theft was reported at 2:55 p.m. April 17 on the 7300 block of Waterston.

* A 19-year-old Gahanna man was arrested for OVI and underage consumption of an alcoholic beverage after an officer at 2:04 a.m. April 17 checked on a vehicle pulled off the side of the road at Johnstown Road and state Route 161 eastbound.

* Forty dollars in cash was reported stolen at 4:18 p.m. April 16 from a vehicle parked on the 8200 block of Griswold Drive.

* A 23-year-old Newark man was cited for drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop at 5:05 p.m. April 15 at state Route 161 and Beech Road.