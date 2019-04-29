Thousands of dollars' worth of gaming equipment was stolen between 11:33 p.m. April 21 and 7 a.m. April 22 from a residence in the 100 block of Loring Drive, according to Columbus Division of Police incident reports.

Three consoles valued at $1,700 and games worth $3,605 were taken.

No signs of forced entry were present, reports said.

In other Northland-area police reports:

* A $2,500 Chevrolet Cobalt, manufacturing date unknown, was reported stolen at 11 a.m. April 20 from the 1600 block of Alona Drive.

* An Infinity G37 was reported stolen between 10 a.m. and noon April 21 from the 1700 block of Shanley Drive.

* Three people claimed they were assaulted after a physical altercation about a parking space at 12:58 a.m. April 22 in the 4600 block of Sandy Lane Road.

* A man said he was robbed of his wallet, containing credit cards and $1,500 cash, at 12:03 a.m. April 19 in the 1900 block of Fiesta Court.

He said he was approached by three people who continued to assault him after he turned over his wallet.

* A $439 handgun and other merchandise of undetermined value were reported stolen between 12:30 a.m. and 8 a.m. April 24 from a vehicle parked the 2100 block of Kilbourne Road. The passenger-side window was broken to gain entry to the vehicle, police reports said.

* A woman said she was assaulted while she was in a vehicle at 8 p.m. April 23 at the intersection of Morse Road and Cleveland Avenue. She told police the driver punched her in the face, took her $147 phone and a ring of undetermined value and physically kicked her out of the car.

* A window was shattered by bullets fired at a house in the 6000 block of Karl Road at 1:31 a.m. April 20. No one was hurt in the incident.

* A $469 handgun was reported stolen between 6 p.m. April 24 and 6:14 a.m. April 25 from a vehicle parked in the 6200 block of Polo Drive West.