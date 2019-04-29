Multiple pieces of construction equipment were reported stolen between 5 p.m. April 19 and 8 a.m. April 20 from two vehicles in the 1500 block of Bethel Road, according to Columbus Division of Police incident reports.

Items stolen include a $150 drill, a $110 circular saw, a $160 impact drill, a $60 flashlight, a $300 nail gun, a $110 drill, a $160 drill, a $130 sander, a $300 battery and a $400 battery, $450 charger and $120 saw. Damage estimated at $5,000 was done to one of the vehicle's side doors.

In other incident reports from northwest Columbus:

* Three apartments in the same building were burglarized April 22 in the 2000 block of Park Run Drive.

Between 8 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., someone stole a $700 laptop computer from one of the apartments.

Between 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m., a $1,500 laptop and $700 laptop were stolen from another apartment. An estimated $100 was done to the sliding door.

Between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., a $350 gaming console and $40 headset were stolen from the third apartment. An estimated $100 was done to the door frame.

* A $900 TV and $30 phone charger were stolen between 6 a.m. and 2:45 p.m. April 22 from a residence in the 5300 block of Caleb Drive.

An estimated $300 was done to the door frame.

* A $5,000 Toyota Corolla, manufacturing date unknown, was stolen between 7:30 a.m. April 22 and 7 a.m. April 23 from the 2200 block of Hedgerow Road.

* An $18,000 Subaru Outback, manufacturing date unknown, was stolen between 1:08 p.m. April 17 and 1:09 p.m. April 24 from the 2700 block of Bethel Road.

* A $1,000 backpack blower was stolen between 9 p.m. April 18 and 5 a.m. April 19 from a vehicle in the 1700 block of Worthington Run Drive.

The victim said $1,000 worth of damage also was done to his vehicle.

* Three cars were broken into and merchandise stolen between 7:20 a.m. and 8 p.m. April 24 in the 6800 block of Caine Road.

Someone stole credit cards, ID, $75 worth of cosmetics, $40 cash and a $50 purse in one incident and caused an estimated $400 damage to the vehicle.

A $1,500 laptop, credit card, IDs and $10 wallet were taken from another vehicle, to which $350 worth of damage was done.

A purse, value unknown, was stolen and an undetermined amount of damage was done to the third vehicle.