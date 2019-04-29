Old Bag of Nails Pub is taking over the former Westies Gastropub in Clintonville.

Mike Purdum, owner of the locally based restaurant group, said the plan is to open by July 1 at 4416 N. High St.

“We’re going to do some décor changes, move the bar and shrink the number of chairs,” Purdum said.

He said he’s also going to scale down the menu to include the top sellers at other Old Bag of Nails’ restaurants.

The interior is 4,000 square feet, and the patio is about 400 square feet. That puts a lot of demands on a kitchen that size, Purdum said.

He said he used to live in Clintonville, just a few blocks away from the site.

“It’s a very walkable location,” he said.

