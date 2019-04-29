A 1999 green Ford Ranger was reported stolen April 12 from a gas station in the 6300 block of East Main Street while the driver was shopping.

According to police reports, a Reynoldsburg man left the truck idling in the parking lot shortly before 11 a.m. Security footage shows an unidentified man entering the truck and driving off toward Brice Road.

In other recent Reynoldsburg police reports:

* A 48-year-old Reynoldsburg woman was charged with assault shortly after 6:30 p.m. April 17 after officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 6500 block of Olde Mill Run.

* A 23-year-old Reynoldsburg man was charged with drug abuse and failing to disclose personal information shortly before 4 a.m. April 16 after officers responded to a complaint about a suspicious vehicle in the 2000 block of Belltree Drive.

* A 20-year-old West Milton, Ohio, man was charged with OVI shortly before 2 a.m. April 15 after officers responded to a report about a suspicious vehicle in the 1700 block of Century City West.

* An employee at a restaurant in the 6100 block of East Livingston Avenue reported April 14 an unidentified man stole the tip jar and fled on foot, before boarding a COTA bus on Livingston Avenue.

According to reports, the man came in asking for bus money shortly after 5:10 p.m. and then took the jar, which contained an unknown amount of money.

* Police issued a no-trespass warning to a 41-year-old Circleville man after officers responded to a disturbance at a restaurant in the 2000 block of Reynoldsburg-Baltimore Road shortly after 6 p.m. April 14.

* An employee at a store in 2100 block of Reynoldsburg-Baltimore Road reported two women stole curtains valued at $30 shortly before 2:39 p.m. April 13 and left in a dark-colored SUV.

* A 42-year-old Columbus man was arrested on drug-abuse charges shortly after 2:30 a.m. April 13 after police responded to a complaint about a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of a department store in the 2700 lock of Taylor Road Southwest.

* A 26-year-old Columbus woman was arrested shortly before 8 p.m. April 12 on petty-theft charges after she allegedly shoplifted merchandise from a store in the 2400 block of Taylor Park Drive.