Students who frequently visit the busiest Homework Help Center in the Columbus Metropolitan Library system celebrated a "victory lap" of sorts April 18.

Nearing the end of the 2018-19 academic year, the children applauded their own hard work, the help of volunteers and the assistance of Ojala "Ani" Mwalimu, who completed his first term as a Homework Help Center specialist at the Northern Lights branch, 4093 Cleveland Ave.

"It's definitely been a challenging year," Mwalimu said, noting that student attendance at the help center peaks at 150 students per day during the school year.

Homework Help Centers, which are free, serve children in kindergarten through 12th grade.

"Literally, there are kids who have been here three to five days a week since the beginning of the program," he said.

Complicating the library's efforts to offer aid is the fact that most of the students seeking help speak a range of languages -- up to 10, according to library officials -- but mostly Spanish and the native languages of Somalia and Eritrea in East Africa.

That presents particular demands on recruiting volunteers, said Amanda Blackman, youth-services manager for the branch.

"We could always use more volunteers," Blackman said. "Whenever we have a multilingual volunteer, it's a great asset."

And many of the students have school assignments that require a computer and some of the children don't have one at home, so they have to use one of the eight available at Northern Lights, she said.

Mwalimu, a former teacher and administrator who spent some time in the Columbus City Schools, said he is encouraged by the participation in the Homework Help Center, which has grown steadily since the branch opened in 2016.

Yet he's not afraid to instill discipline when the situation calls for it.

"I always have fun with my work, but business is business," he said.

The Northern Lights branch, at 26,000 square feet, was renovated and expanded by more than 14,000 square feet and is quite active, "especially in those after-school hours," said Ben Zenitsky, marketing and communications specialist for CML.

"That community up there really loves its library and we're grateful for it," he said.

At the end of the program April 18, students supped on plantains, injera bread, lentil stew, cabbage and carrots, and other foods indigenous to the different cultures they represent.

"When you do hard work, there should be a celebration," Mwalimu said.

