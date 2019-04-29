ThisWeek Community News received 18 awards in the "Best of GateHouse" contest, announced earlier this month.

The "Best of GateHouse" contest is divided into four categories based on circulation and number of editions published per week. All entries were based on 2018 articles, videos, photos and web content. GateHouse Media has nearly 500 newspapers.

ThisWeek earned 10 first-, five second- and three third-place awards.

Staff awards went for social-media excellence, digital newsroom of the year and the annual Friday Night Live High School Football Preview Guide.

Kevin Corvo was named beat reporter of the year for his coverage in Whitehall.

Reporter Marla Kuhlman and Neil Thompson, editor of content and special projects, received first place in public-service journalism for an article about homeless students in central Ohio.

The #ThisWeekBreweryTour received the first-place award for community-engagement journalism. Reporter Andrew King and social-media strategist Abby Armbruster were named for the award. Armbruster led the project with King as the show’s host.

Armbruster also was named digital leader of the year.

Scott Hummel, assistant managing editor/digital, was recognized for leading the digital newsroom.

Dave Purpura earned first to lead a ThisWeek sweep in the sportswriter of the category, with Scott Hennen placing second and Brad Emerine third.

ThisWeek also swept all three places for best sports section with ThisWeek Hilliard Northwest News, ThisWeek Olentangy Valley News and ThisWeek Westerville News & Public Opinion being named.

Lorrie Cecil was named photographer of the year, and John Hulkenberg placed third.

Second-place awards went to Margo Bartlett for columnist of the year, Kevin Parks for features writer of the year for his work in Clintonville and Kuhlman for news writer of the year with her coverage of Westerville.

In addition, Bradley M. Harmon, president and publisher of Dispatch Media Group, was named journalism advocate of the year.

ThisWeek is part of the Dispatch Media Group, which is owned by GateHouse Media.

editorial@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekNews

@ThisWeekSports