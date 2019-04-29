Gahanna revealed the name of its newest park -- Sunpoint Park -- during a ribbon-cutting ceremony and name unveiling April 27.

Stephen Renner, council member in Ward 1 where the park is, announced the name.

He had been appointed by Mayor Tom Kneeland to lead a committee to name the park. Other members are Jane Crombie, Scott Maples and Kadie Guth.

Crombie said members of the committee went to their neighbors and friends to come up with ideas for the park's name.

Renner said the group also searched historical records and looked at natural features while coming up with the name.

"We recognize it's the west side," he said. "We realize the sun rises in the east, and we have beautiful sunsets in the west. We wanted to recognize the west side is part of Gahanna, and 'point' is a nod to CenterPoint Church."

The park is at 670 McCutcheon Road beside the church.

Renner said the committee that named the park also named the playground -- Kaleidoscope Playground -- because it's inclusive for people of all abilities.

A key feature of the park is the inclusive and adaptive playground equipment.

Gahanna residents Josh and Jessica Sparks brought their sons, Warren, 4, and Theo, 3, to try out all the playground equipment for the first time on April 27.

"This is a big hit for us," Jessica Sparks said. "It's awesome. This is six minutes from us and has a lot of cool stuff."

Gahanna Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Barr said the accessible playground has been a few years in the making.

"But I believe it has been well worth the wait," he said. "Our parks-and-recreation team applied for several grants and received almost $600,000 in funding for the construction of this park."

The playground was made possible with donations from the Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation, the Gahanna Parks & Recreation Foundation, the Ohio District Kiwanis Foundation and the Gahanna Kiwanis, said Jeff Barr, Gahanna’s parks and recreation director.

He said funding also came from a capital-projects grant through the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and a 2019 mini grant from the Franklin Soil and Water Conservation District for native-habitat planting.

Gahanna Council President Brian Metzbower asked for a show of hands from residents who live in the area of the park, demonstrating many neighbors attending the dedication.

"This park is for you," he said. "This is your park. This is your community's face. And that's part of why this is so very exciting."

Metzbower said the accessible playground, parking lot and restroom facility were completed in 2018.

"Pending future funding, phase 2 would include a shelter and picnic space, expanding the trails, fitness stations, basketball and pickleball courts," he said.

The city purchased the park property in December 2015 for use as a park to serve Gahanna's west side.

