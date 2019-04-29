Reynoldsburg City Council took steps April 22 toward the start of $800,000 worth of improvements to John F. Kennedy Park next to the Municipal Building, 7232 E. Main St.

Council unanimously approved a $74,369 contract with EMH&T for engineering, landscape design and planning work in preparation for the improvements.

The $800,000 price tag is included in the city's 2019 capital-improvements program.

Preliminary estimates from the city include:

* $275,000 to construct a new building that will house restrooms and a concession facility.

* $225,000 for new playground equipment.

* $12,000 for demolishing the existing concession building.

* $8,000 for tearing down the existing restroom building.

* $5,000 for removing playground equipment now on site.

* $2,500 to address sedimentation and erosion control.

* $25,000 for site work (trails, grading, minor drainage, seeding).

* $25,000 to establish water and sewer service to the new concession/restroom building.

* $15,000 for electrical-service connections and upgrades.

* $50,000 for a poured playground surface.

Donna Bauman, Reynoldsburg's parks and recreation department director, said the new playground will comply with Americans with Disabilities Act regulations and will be "inclusive" -- meaning children of varying abilities will be able to use it.

Plans call for a playground with swings, elevated and ground-level features and "surfacing designed for those with cognitive and physical limitations," according to documents from EMH&T.

The restroom/concession building will have a roll-up window and about 240 square feet of concession space plus two to three stalls in each restroom area.

The project will go out to bid soon, and work is expected to start this summer, Bauman said.

Council also approved a $29,500 contract with Pyrotecnico for the city's annual Independence Day fireworks show, scheduled for July 3, and agreed to spend $50,000 for the purchase of a 2019 Ford Transit T-250 for the police department.

The next council meeting is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. May 13 at City Hall, 7232 E. Main St.

editorial@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekNews