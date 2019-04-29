A local investment group is diving into the business of year-round indoor swimming lessons in northwest Columbus.

Three couples are opening a combination SafeSplash and SwimLabs swim schools in the former Fats Bar & Billiards site at 2992 Hayden Run Plaza. The schools also will offer water-safety and advanced instruction.

"It's great and there's really nothing like it," said Brad Hansen, a partner in the operation with his wife, Nicole, and couples Jason and Audrey Diebler, and Kevin and Megan Hess.

An August opening is planned for the 5,500-square-foot facility, Brad Hansen said. Year-round swim training will be provided at the new center, he said.

The SafeSplash component is a regular, heated swimming pool that will hold lessons for anyone 6 months old and older, including adults, Hansen said.

The SwimLabs portion of the business includes several heated, above-ground pools that have flow motors, which provide a steady current for the swimmers.

The state-of-the-art SwimLabs pools, which offer video-feedback technology used by Olympians, are for swimmers of any skill level, he said. Time also will be reserved for recreational swimmers, he said.

Both SafeSplash and SwimLabs are part of Streamline Brands based in Denver.

The investment group already operates SafeSplash locations at LA Fitness gymnasiums in the Powell, Polaris, New Albany and Grandview Heights areas. The group also has a location at the Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany.

Hansen said they acquired the local franchise from Bill Wadley, former Ohio State University men's swimming coach and the head of swimming for SafeSplash.

Jennifer Patton, spokeswoman for Streamline Brands said the company has 156 swimming facilities, mostly in the U.S. and Mexico, and another 50 under development.

Patton said learning how to swim opens up children and adults to numerous recreational opportunities keeps them fit.

"What I think is really neat is that parents are realizing and have realized that swimming is a life skill, just like walking, running or riding a bike," she said.

"Swimming is an important life skill to keep their kids safe."

