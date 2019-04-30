Women’s apparel and accessories retailer Apricot Lane Boutique will open a new location in June at Dublin's Bridge Park.

Apricot Lane will occupy 2,300 square feet at 4501 Bridge Park Ave., between Local Cantina and Anthony Vince Nail Spa.

The store will offer apparel, jewelry, accessories, gifts, handbags and other merchandise.

Founded in 1991 in Vacaville, California, Apricot Lane has grown from a single store to 79 locations in 33 states. This will be the chain’s third Ohio store, after shops in Orange Village and Strongsville.

Each store is independently owned and operated. The Dublin store is owned by Patti Mockler, who has worked in the retail industry for more than 20 years.

“I chose Bridge Park because it has become a focal point for the future of a high-quality living experience,” she said. “This is a great opportunity to be on the forefront of retail coming to the district.”

Apricot Lane is the latest retailer to join the Bridge Park development, which is home to apparel store Alma Mater, zerOz wallets, Kilwins chocolate shop, Anthony Vince Nail Spa and Bend Active fitness apparel.

tferan@dispatch.com

@timferan