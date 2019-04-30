Bexley police said an employee of a business in the 2500 block of East Main Street reported someone attempted to pass a forged check in the amount of $782 at 10:05 a.m. April 20.

Officers arrested the person at the scene on an active forgery warrant through the Columbus Division of Police, reports stated. A description of the suspect was not provided.

In other Bexley police reports:

* A resident in the 500 block of North Cassady Avenue reported someone stole prescription medication and currency from her purse between 1 and 4 p.m. April 20.

* The owner of a business in the 500 block of South Drexel Avenue reported someone stole cash from the register between April 20 and April 21.