COhatch, which rents co-working, events and office space to businesses and individuals throughout central Ohio, is looking to expand into Dublin.

The plan was outlined to Dublin City Council members in an April 16 memo, which said COhatch is closing on the site occupied by the Brazenhead tavern at 56 N. High St.

The initial concept is a mix of private office and co-working space, food and makers spaces, meeting and community space and an entertainment venue with a shared bar featuring local brewers and live music, the memo said.

Matt Davis, co-founder of the Worthington-based business, said he loves everything about Dublin, and the city fits the COhatch mission perfectly.

"We look forward to bringing our co-working, meeting and event spaces, live music, makers mart and our other lifestyle concepts to Dublin after the launch of our newest location at Polaris Fashion Place," he said.

That location, the Pub at 1554 Polaris Parkway, opened May 1. COhatch already had opened the Hub, a flexible retail and co-working space inside the mall, in December.

The Pub, which is near the Barnes & Noble store, combines the typical co-working office and meeting space with a quirky nighttime wild card: a bar with a full liquor license and entertainment space operated by Brothers Drake Meadery, a Short North maker of honey wines.

The Polaris location, once a tavern and restaurant, was attractive for a variety of reasons, Davis said.

"We love repurposing spaces," he said. "While many co-working spaces are just a real-estate play, we have focused on building a true community for 'solopreneurs,' entrepreneurs and business owners to thrive at work and life."

The office portion of the Pub will be open seven days a week for members, and starting at 5 p.m. each day, it will be available to the public as a bar and to host events. It will feature live music several times a month for members.

The Dublin location could be similar.

COhatch would renovate the 4,500 square feet in the Brazenhead building and redevelop an additional 5,500 square feet in the rear lot, the memo said.

Should the agreement move forward with Dublin City Council, COhatch would purchase the property and Brazenhead would continue to operate as a tenant through the end of its lease, said Kyle Kridler, an economic-development administrator for Dublin.

The Brazenhead site has been on the market for sale for about a year, Kridler said.

Brazenhead officials and the owner of the 56 N. High St. site have not responded to requests seeking comment. According to the Franklin County Auditor's website, 25 North Company Ltd. owns the site; Jay Eggspuehler appears to be the company's agent, according to a search of public records.

COhatch approached Dublin a few months ago to explore the potential for a partnership in bringing the concept to Dublin, Kridler said.

The intent is to create a "Community Hall 2.0," per COhatch's vision, offering a variety of opportunities for businesses and startups during the day, and serving as a community gathering space in the evening and weekends, he said.

An economic-incentive agreement is associated with the project.

Dublin council members could vote as early as Monday, May 6, on a five-year economic incentive agreement that would be $700,000 in total and divided evenly among years 2019 through 2023.

The five annual payments of $140,000 would be tied to performance milestones.

The incentive-agreement legislation received a first reading April 22.

Other COhatch locations that are finished or in progress include the Hardware Store and the Library in Worthington, the Newsstand in Delaware, the Overlook in Upper Arlington and the Market in Springfield. A Fairborn location is coming soon, according to the COhatch website, cohatch.com.

COhatch plans to open a dozen co-working locations in central Ohio over the next five years, according to a release.

Tim Feran of The Columbus Dispatch contributed to this story.

