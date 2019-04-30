The Columbus Metropolitan Library board of trustees has authorized the system to move forward with a plan to sell its operations center to Mifflin Township, according to an April 30 news release from the library system.

The operations center at 101 S. Stygler Road in Gahanna was constructed in 2002 to house the library system's transportation services, collection services and senior-services and school-delivery departments (formerly outreach services), property management and IT departments, the release said.

Recent organizational changes have resulted in the facility becoming underutilized, particularly on the second floor, the release said. As the organization has evolved to react to changing times, cloud technology and expanding customer needs, the library system no longer requires the second-floor space that housed the IT server room and staff offices.

The library plans to sell the building to Mifflin Township while leasing a majority of the building’s first floor to continue operation of its transportation and collection services and the senior-services and school-delivery departments. The library system's IT and property-management departments would move to the main library, joining other administrative departments, the release said.

Mifflin Township has for some time sought a location to consolidate its multidepartmental administrative functions, and this facility offers the township the opportunity to move quickly and at a better value than building a new facility, the release said.

“This is a tremendous example of two public entities working together to leverage tax dollars to maximize operational savings,” library CEO Patrick Losinski said in the news release. “Not only is this a win-win for both organizations, but (also) for taxpayers as well.”

“We are very pleased to be working with Columbus Metropolitan Library,” Lynn Stewart, chairwoman of the Mifflin Township trustees, said in the release. “We believe it’s a win for both organizations and extends our collaborative efforts with other governmental entities to reduce costs and improve services to our residents.”

The sale is expected to close later this year.

Check ThisWeekNEWS.com for updates.

editorial@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekNews