Two cars valued at $5,000 each were stolen during a burglary between 1 and 4:30 a.m. April 22 in the first block of East Moler Street, according to Columbus Division of Police incident reports.

A smart car and Ford Edge, manufacturing dates unknown, were stolen, along with two $300 TVs, two watches valued at $20, a $200 watch and $60 cash. The victims said there were no signs of forced entry and they believe the suspects entered through an unlocked front window.

In other recent German Village-area incident reports:

* A $2,000 Honda Odyssey, manufacturing date unknown, was stolen between 7 and 7:50 a.m. in the 1000 block of South High Street.

The victim said she and the suspect met at a location nearby while they were doing illicit drugs.

When she went into the gas station to pay for gas, the suspect jumped into the front seat and fled with the vehicle, which also contained a $100 phone, $100 purse and ID valued at $50.

* A $15,000 Chevy Cruz, manufacturing date unknown, was stolen between 10 p.m. March 29 and 2 p.m. March 30 from the 1200 block of South High Street.

* A phone charger and a global-positioning system were stolen at 1:30 a.m. April 19 from a vehicle in the 1300 block of South Fifth Street.

* Between midnight and 6 a.m. April 23, someone broke into a vehicle and stole a $100 pair of tennis shoes, a $60 winter coat and paperwork, value unknown. The suspect also broke a window and damaged the door frame and handle. No estimated damage was listed in the report.