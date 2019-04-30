A woman told the Hilliard Division of Police her purse containing cosmetics, a driver's license, sunglasses, a wallet, credit cards, keys and other personal items was stolen between 11:30 p.m. April 19 and 12:15 a.m. April 20 from the 4000 block of Main Street.

Property loss was reported at $432.

In other recent Hilliard police incident reports:

* Employees at a business on the 4600 block of Cemetery Road told police April 19 that $300 was stolen between noon April 10 and noon April 14.

* A 21-year-old man was arrested for misdemeanor drug abuse and possession of a controlled substance at 7:05 p.m. April 20 at Hilliard-Rome and Tinapple roads.

* A 23-year-old woman was arrested for misdemeanor drug abuse and possession of a controlled substance at 11:55 a.m. April 21 on Interstate 270 South.

* An 18-year-old man was arrested for misdemeanor drug abuse and possession of a controlled substance at 7:50 p.m. April 21 at Avery and Hayden Run roads.

* A 24-year-old man was arrested for felony possession of drugs at 9:05 a.m. April 22 at Cavalier Drive and Mengel Lane.

* A 25-year-old woman was arrested for misdemeanor possession of drug-abuse instruments at 11:30 a.m. April 23 in the 4600 block of Cemetery Road.

* A 22-year-old man was arrested for misdemeanor drug abuse and possession of a controlled substance at 12:50 a.m. April 25 in the 3600 block of Main Street.