If you're trying to pass a test, learn something new or just brush up on a skill that has become a bit rusty, look no further than Worthington Libraries.

The local libraries provide several online resources to help children, teens and adults study for academic and professional exams and learn skills ranging from computer programming and software to job help and business skills.

LearningExpress Library

When you need to study for an exam, LearningExpress Library has you covered. This resource offers practice tests and review materials for a variety of academic and occupational standardized tests, including the ACT, SAT, Civil Service Exam, ASVAB, GED, real estate sales agent, firefighter, police officer, fourth- and eighth-grade practice tests and Advanced Placement exams.

The database also features a computer-skills module that includes video tutorials on popular software.

For those looking to land a new job, LearningExpress Library includes a Job and Career Accelerator, with tools and resources to create resumes and cover letters, research different occupations, search job postings and work through an interview.

Gale Courses

If you'd like to take your learning to the next level, Gale Courses offers online courses taught by experts and college instructors.

Classes cover a range of topics, including accounting and finance, business, computer applications, design and composition, health care and medical, personal development, writing and publishing.

You can learn more about topics as diverse as grant-writing, health-information management, project management and real-estate investing through classes that allow you to interact with the instructor and other students. Completion of some courses grants certification.

Lynda.com

Want to access the learning tool professionals use?

Check out lynda.com for thousands of courses and online video tutorials on dozens of topics.

Whether you want to learn software programs from Apple, Microsoft or Adobe, delve into entrepreneurship or business topics, learn computer programming or graphic design, lynda.com offers courses ranging from beginner to advanced.

You can choose to take learning paths, such as "Become a Programmer" or "Become a Project Coordinator," that lead you through a series of courses teaching the fundamentals of the field.

Taught by experts, courses include exercises and tip sheets, and lynda.com offers certificates of completion.

All you need to access these free resources is your library card.

Start at the library's website, worthingtonlibraries.org. Under the Explore tab, click Databases A-Z. At the Topic dropdown menu, select Education, careers and personal development.

Hillary Kline is a communications specialist for Worthington Libraries.