It's a good thing Hilliard Division of Police officer Brandon Long knows almost everything there is to know about his ride, a Victory-manufactured police motorcycle, because 4-year-old Andrew Echelberry had a lot of questions.

The Hilliard toddler was one of many who gravitated toward Long's police motorcycle April 24 during the police division's "Coffee with a Cop" at the Hilliard branch of the Columbus Metropolitan Library, 4500 Hickory Chase Way.

Chief Bobby Fisher, Deputy Chief Eric Grile, Lt. Ron Clark, officer Hyda Slone, police spokeswoman Andrea Litchfield and Long were at the library from 9 to 11 a.m. for the event, which was designed to provide residents an opportunity to meet law-enforcement officers and discuss any concerns. Another one is being planned for August, Litchfield said.

Though many people met with police leaders at the coffee shop inside the library, Long's motorcycle was an obvious hit.

"What else you got for me?" Long asked Andrew after the boy inquired about all the functions of the motorcycle.

Police leaders estimated they interacted with more than 100 people.

"The event provided an opportunity for (us) to meet residents, answer questions and listen to any concerns or suggestions," Fisher said.

The feedback would be communicated to rest of the division, he said.

The effort seemed to resonate.

"It is a great program and great idea for police to reach out like that," said Leah Lambert, a Galloway resident visiting the library with her husband, Dennis.

The next "Coffee with a Cop" will be in August at Coffee Connections of Hilliard, 4004 Main St., but a date is yet to be determined," Litchfield said.

"We're looking at a few dates in August," she said.

kcorvo@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekCorvo