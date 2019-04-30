Ohio University is looking to bring a hotel and conference center to its Dublin campus no later than the third quarter of 2021, according to Dominick Brook, Ohio University's director of real estate.

OU officials are looking to select a developer for the hotel and conference center by August and to begin construction by the second quarter of 2020, Brook said.

The Dublin campus currently includes the Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine, the College of Health Sciences and Professions and executive courses offered through the College of Business and Voinovich School for Public Affairs, Brook said. The campus also serves Columbus State Community College.

As part of its economic development agreement with the city of Dublin, OU has an option to develop a hotel and conference center in partnership with a third party, Brook said.

A market study has indicated the site can support a mid-size upscale, full-service franchised hotel with about 25,000 square feet of conference space, he said.

"The hotel and conference center will not only serve the need for full-serve hotels and conference space in and around Dublin, but will also act as a catalyst for continued development on Ohio University's Dublin campus," Brook said.

Additionally, as part of an economic-development agreement, Dublin is in the process of transferring approximately 25.9 acres to Ohio University, Brook said. This will expand the existing campus southward and allow for both mixed-use development and industry partnerships, he said.

