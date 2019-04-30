Polaris Fashion Place has announced plans to honor military personnel in May by recognizing National Military Appreciation Month.

According to an April 30 news release, the mall will honor all branches of the U.S. armed forces, including active-duty military personnel, reservists and retired personnel.

Throughout May, participating merchants will offer various military discounts, ranging from 10 percent off products to free drinks, depending on the merchant. Guests will find special patriotic stickers on stores offering the discounts. The mall also will feature free military-themed events.

In addition, parking places for veterans, active-duty personnel and first responders will be installed, according to Tamra Bower, the mall's general manager. She said it's not logistically feasible to police those parking spaces but that visitors are trusted to "respect and leave the spaces for our military guests to park."

“We’re committed to celebrating the military community,” Bower said in the news release. “To show our support, we’ve designed a monthlong program and integrated permanent parking signage that shows our gratitude of their service to our country. Designated parking spots will be highlighted with signs and special red, white and blue stripes at all the main entrances.”

A Touch-A-Truck event with a military focus is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 4. Trucks and vehicles of all sizes from the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army will be there, as will vehicles from the Columbus Division of Fire, SWAT, EMS and others, according to the news release.

The mall also is planning spouse-appreciation event at 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 10, at the Brass Tap.

Polaris boasts more than 190 retail, dining and entertainment choices. For a list of participating merchants and events, visit www.polarisfashionplace.com.

editorial@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekNews

Marching Orders

Listen to ThisWeek's podcast series devoted to central Ohio's military veterans: