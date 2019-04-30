Ruscilli Construction Co. is looking to move its Upper Arlington office to Dublin, which would result in the relocation of 60 full-time employees to the city, according to Kyle Kridler, Dublin's economic-development administrator.

Ruscilli officials are looking to bring their headquarters to Dublin, and the move is expected to include the purchase of a facility within the city, Kridler said.

The company's headquarters are 5000 Arlington Centre Blvd. in Upper Arlington.

"Ruscilli conducted a search throughout central Ohio, as their current location was only meant to be a temporary solution, and ultimately wanted to find their permanent office location," Kridler said.

Lisa Vonk, office manager for Ruscilli, said she had no information to share at this time.

At this point, Ruscilli is not prepared to share the location in Dublin it is looking to purchase because it still is in the negotiation process, Kridler said.

"Their intent is to close on the building after council votes on the proposed economic-development agreement contingent on if the ordinance passes," he said.

The economic-development agreement, according to an April 16 memo to Dublin City Council members, is a seven-year performance incentive on income-tax withholdings collected for all employees from 2020 through 2026 that would be capped at $120,000 for the term of the agreement.

The first four years of the agreement would include a 15% performance incentive on withholdings from 2020 through 2023.

The next three years of the agreement would include a 10% incentive on withholdings from 2024 through 2026, according to the memo.

The company would need to purchase a property and meet predetermined annual withholdings targets to qualify for the incentives, according to the memo.

The city expects to net approximately $662,580 in income-tax revenue over the course of the 7-year term, according to the memo.

City Council is scheduled to hold a second reading and public hearing for the economic-development agreement ordinance Monday, May 6.

